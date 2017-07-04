Man dies following Manitoba highway crash

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has died after losing control of a semi-trailer and rolling into a ditch.

Stonewall RCMP say they responded to the incident on June 21 at around 10:45 a.m. The driver had been travelling northbound on Highway 7, just north of the Perimeter Highway, when he lost control. His truck was outfitted with an empty gravel trailer.

He was pronounced dead in a Winnipeg hospital on June 29.



Police say speed and alcohol are not factors in the investigation but the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.