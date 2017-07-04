'It's not working': Manitoba chief asks MMIWG inquiry head to resign

A Manitoba grand chief has added her voice to the growing turmoil currently plaguing the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Sheila North Wilson, grand chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, called for the resignation of the inquiry's chief commissioner Marion Buller.

"I think this process needs a restart," North Wilson told Metro Tuesday. "This is nothing personal against her. I'm sure she's a nice person. But the affected families are not happy with the commission right now."

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government launched the inquiry last year, giving hope to thousands of families who've lost loved ones. But the commission faced sharp criticism just months after it started, and internal wrangles have made any progress difficult to come by.

As recently as last Friday, the inquiry's executive director Michele Moreau stepped down, becoming the latest in a string of high-profile staffers to quit the entity. Former director of operations Chantale Courcy, former director of communications Michael Hutchinson, his replacement Sue Montgomery and former manager of community relations Tanya Kappo all left their positions in the inquiry over the past four months.

Despite these resignations, commissioners have continued to assure the public that there's no cause for concern, and that the inquiry will continue to work for the goal of delivering the final report by end of 2018.

On Tuesday, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) expressed optimism for the success of the inquiry.

“Although the Inquiry has faced some administrative setbacks, CAP still believes it will shed much needed light on the issue,” wrote CAP National Chief Robert Bertrand in a statement. "We all need to rally behind it to ensure families have their voices heard."

North Wilson agrees on the importance of the inquiry, but says it has been plagued by mistrust and a disconnect has developed between its staffers and grassroots communities.

"Leadership sets the tone, and it's not working right now," she said, noting many other Indigenous leaders share her feelings.

She said she was trying to contact the office of Carolyn Bennett, the federal Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, to let them know of her stand on the issue.