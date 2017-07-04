Transit touchdown: Stadium Station next stop for Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans

There's hope your next trip to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game will take less time.

A new transit station officially opened at Investors Group Field on Tuesday and fans of the blue-and-gold team are hoping it eases traffic flow during home games.

Bernard Bohemier says the newly minted Stadium Station could end his self-imposed hiatus from attending games and events.

"I quit coming," says the Bombers fan, noting for the past few years he instead resolved to watching games on TV to avoid traffic woes. "It took too long to get in and even much longer to get out."

It will be put the to test Friday, when throngs of fans head to the stadium to watch the Bombers face off against the Calgary Stampeders.

"We're in a crazy world where nobody has time, so this is going to be great for many fans who use transit," says Bohemier.

The Stadium Station - which includes a bus loop, ramp and a pedestrian bridge on the stadium's northern side - is the first phase of the ongoing Southwest Rapid Transitway and Pembina Highway underpass project.

Stage 2 of the project is expected to be complete and ready for use by 2020. It will include the addition of active transportation infrastructure, more work and expansion of the Pembina Underpass and will offer direct connections of the stadium to the University of Manitoba.

At the opening, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman acknowledged the financial support from Public-Private Partnership Canada as well as the province for the completion of the project.

He called Stadium Station an "incredibly important milestone" for the progress of rapid transit in the area and for the city in general.

"As Winnipeg grows, so too does our need to invest in transit infrastructure," he said, adding the city will continue to work on road repairs and public and active transportation.

Betty Jones, another Bombers fan, remembers being "stuck in traffic for hours" in 2014 when Canada's national women's soccer team played against the U.S.

"It wasn't fun," she said. "This transit trail is definitely good news."

Along with easing the traffic flow, both politicians and football fans hope the transit project brings some much-needed luck for the home team.