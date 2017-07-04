Winnipeg city councillor had credit card suspended following $24K in unexplained expenses

A Winnipeg City Councillor who had his city-issued credit card revoked doesn’t plan on getting it back, even though he’s in the clear now.

“I may one day, it’s just that I’ve decided to take another tack,” Schreyer told reporters Tuesday.

He said his card was suspended last October because he failed to explain $24,000 in expenses in a timely enough manner for city auditor Bryan Mansky.

“There was a miscommunication, I told the auditor about it afterwards,” Schreyer said, adding he simply switched to using his personal credit card at that time.

He attributed the delay in reporting to the time it takes him to separate personal and business expenses, but also to a simple misunderstanding of the rules.

“I relied on the constant discussion between (my office) and the clerks, so whatever they told me to do,” he said. “I would do exactly what I was told… I didn’t do this on my own, I relied on the system.”

After Schreyer provided Mansky with receipts and explained expenses, the miscommunication was cleared up, but Schreyer kept using his personal card.

“He didn’t see the problem, as his report shows… so I might go back to the other credit card,” he said. “In the meantime, I’ll try it this way. “

Already though, Schreyer sees an issue with his current method of charging work-related expenses to his personal card.

“I now amass value points from using my personal credit card… I’m going to see what I’m going to do with that,” he said, adding he’s “uncomfortable” profiting, so is considering raffling off his value points or just “reducing costs.”

“I’ll be reporting to my constituents,” he said. “I certainly don’t mind taking the heat on this issue, providing people learn from it, not just myself… this whole time, I was not the only councillor to be late.”