'Late in the game': Winnipeg councillors tackle plan to build police station on football field

No matter what happens with Winnipeg’s Old Exhibition Grounds, a local amateur football club will not end up embodying its namesake, according to the area councillor.

In May, news leaked that the Winnipeg Police Service was targeting the plot of land in northwest Winnipeg— currently occupied by Charlie Krupp Stadium, home of the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club and other teams—for a new north district police station.

“There could be other locations, but right now the city is focusing on this particular site,” Coun. Mike Pagtakhan said in an interview following Tuesday’s property and development committee.

Coun. Ross Eadie wants city staff to "find a different property," as was stipulated in a motion that was up for debate at the meeting.

Eadie, who was reprimanded by the Winnipeg Police Board for originally sharing confidential information about the service’s consideration of the site in May, said the fact that the board received a report on the location tells him it’s “kind of late in the game” already.

“They’ve decided,” Eadie said after the meeting. "They're not looking anymore."

Regardless, city staff have been asked to report back in six months on the site’s suitability compared to other alternatives.

Pagtakhan said that while he understands the intent of Eadie’s motion, he also understands police have “landed on the space they feel maximizes their opportunity best.”

He also clarified that, contrary to Eadie’s comments, “we’re actually at the beginning of this discussion,” as consultations will start within the next week.

“I wouldn’t say there’s already been a decision… it’s, ‘We’ve identified a site, and the WPS (Winnipeg Police Service) would like to talk to stakeholders,” he said, adding that the net outcome could eventually be a new stadium for teams “in the same geographical area.”

“New field, new clubhouse, those would all be new, maybe better,” Pagtakhan explained. “The thing causing some concern is perhaps the idea of change, that’s natural… But what’s the end result?

“This is what’s going to have to be discussed.”

He said his priority is making sure it doesn't interrupt football programming. Whatever happens, “it’s got to be seamless,” he said.

Coun. John Orlikow, chair of the property and development committee, said he’s waiting for the staff report before commenting, but added council would have the final say once all the information is gathered.