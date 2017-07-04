News / Winnipeg

Grace Hospital fire started by child, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police confirmed that an 11-year-old boy set fire to the new emergency department.

Flames and smoke bellow from the Grace Hospital's new emergency wing Monday July 3, 2017.

TWITTER/ Duncan Antoniuk

No charges were laid after flames engulfed the new emergency wing at the Grace Hospital Monday, as police say the suspected perpetrator was a young boy. 

First reponders were called to the active fire in St. James at around 11 p.m., Monday, and promptly blocked off nearby roadways to battle the blaze.

The main Grace Hospital building and "main hospital operations" were unaffected, as the fire, which investigators deemed to be caused by arson, was contained to the construction site of the hospital's new $22-million emergency department.

The full scope of damages from the fire are still being assessed, but it could push back construction on the new wing, which was expected to open in 2017.

Winnipeg Police released more information Tuesday afternoon, explaining officers located an 11-year-old suspect nearby at around 4 a.m. 

Because the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits youths under 12 years old from being charged with criminal offences, including arson, the boy was arrested and later released to his guardian. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

