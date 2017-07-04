Cost to demolish Public Safety Building balloons to $10.7M

There are money pits, and then there’s the gaping hole the Winnipeg police headquarters move will leave behind.

And the city's tab will only continue to grow once councillors decide what to do after the old building comes down.

On Tuesday, council’s property and development committee heard a report detailing how the cost to demolish the old, mostly vacant Public Safety Building (PSB) and adjacent parkade has skyrocketed from about $1.8 million to $10.7 million.

Planning director John Kiernan told the committee the new estimate takes into account the complete removal of both structures, but notes that repurposing the PSB instead would alter that figure again.

Both the report and Coun. John Orlikow's comments following the meeting reopen a debate from April 2016, during which councillors grappled with whether demolition was the right call.

Mayor Brian Bowman—who first announced his preference to demolish the PSB during a state of the city address—eventually won the majority of council support. Since January, local development agency CentreVenture has been hard at work on a new plan, envisioning a new mixed-use public space for what they’ve dubbed the Market Lands.

But on Tuesday, Orlikow said, “if it’s an adaptable reuse that is possible, we’re still open to it.”

He explained that’s why the committee approved spending up to $400,000 to solidify the cost estimates.

“We’ll get those clearer numbers now, that’s the whole point,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a big number, but now we’ll get that actual number, and then it’ll be rolled into how we go forward.”

Coun. Jeff Browaty, who wasn’t sold on demolition last year, remains unconvinced, especially in light of the climbing cost.

He doesn’t think repurposing the structure or making its crumbling tyndall stone exterior safe would be cheaper—a consultant’s report pegs that project at $60 million—but he still thinks there’s a strong case to be made for revisiting the decision.

“The city has municipal divisions that rent space in the City of Winnipeg, some with leases that we can get out of,” Browaty explained. “For me that raises the question, ‘why should we be spending big bucks (demolishing) when there might be a model that makes sense to reuse (the PSB)?”