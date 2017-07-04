Young suspect found after late-night fire at Winnipeg hospital construction site

WINNIPEG — A boy suspected of starting a fire in a building under construction at a Winnipeg hospital will not be charged because he is under the age of 12.

The boy was picked up by police after the Monday night fire at Grace Hospital in the city's west end.

Smoke and flames were coming from the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:00 p.m.

A hydrant in the area was not working at the time, but crews managed to contain the blaze.

There was no smoke or fire damage to the main hospital building.