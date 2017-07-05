More than sports: Canada Summer Games promises music, family fun

The upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games will see hundreds of the country's finest athletes compete in different fields, but organizers are promising the general public will not feel left out.

"Whether you are a sports fan or not, we want you to be part of these Games," said president and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk.

"We've been planning these games for the past four years, and the main objective has always been to make the Games about inclusion and accessibility."

Aside from the competition, organizers have put together a lineup of social events that will bring the general public into the spirit of the Games. For 11 days during the two weeks of competition, The Forks will play host to a music festival, where artists from each province and territory will perform in a showcase of Indigenous, Francophone and cultural diversity.

During the same period, more recreational activities for families will take place at MacDon Family Zone at Parks Canada Place.

"This is also about making sure we improve visitors' experience," said Hnatiuk, noting the games will bring more than 20,000 people from all over the country to Winnipeg.

Federal Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, whose department will pump $4 million into the Games, said it's an extension of the Canada 150 spirit of celebrating youth, the environment, diversity and the country's road towards reconciliation.

"Everybody should be looking forward because this will be a great time in Winnipeg," she said as she officially launched the countdown to the Games Wednesday at The Forks.

She noted 2017 is a special year for Canada as the country marks 150 years of Confederation, and called for the support of ongoing projects geared towards that topic - such as the University of Manitoba's Cycle of Reconciliation project.

"It's encouraging dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and establishing a trusting and meaningful relationship," said Joly. She also singled out the Winnipeg Arts Council's public arts project that's involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.