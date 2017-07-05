Hotels yet to feel heat of Canada Summer Games

Accommodation should not be a problem for those coming to Winnipeg for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, according to local hotels.

The city will welcome over 4,000 athletes of different disciplines and more than 20,000 visitors during the two-week festival. Unlike athletes and a few of their entourage who'll stay at three designated villages, visitors looking for accommodation are apparently still in luck.

"Booking for early August is picking up but we still have many rooms available," said a booking agent at Radisson Hotel.

Representatives from other major downtown hotels, including Delta, Fairmount and Holidays Inn, all said they have yet to see an uptick in bookings.