Man arrested for robbing woman with sawed-off shotgun in Winnipeg

A 25-year-old woman is recovering after she was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in the St. John's neighbourhood.

Police say they received a report of an armed robbery July 4 at about 1:20 a.m. The woman was standing on the sidwalk outside a business in the 1400 block of Main Street when she was confronted by a man demanding her personal belongings.

She refused and the suspect pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and pointed it at her. According to a police statement, the victim was "struck," but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect stole the victim's bag and fled.

District 3 patrol units, with the help of Air-1, located and arrested the suspect in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue.

Clinton Jordan McKenzie, 25, is now facing a number of charges, including robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition.