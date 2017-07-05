Man shot by RCMP facing 22 charges
After pursuing the man, who was reportedly armed, Manitoba RCMP shot him during the course of an arrest. Now, he's facing multiple charges.
A 24-year-old Long Plain First Nation man who was shot by police during a dangerous arrest in Portage La Prairie last week is in custody facing 22 charges.
After allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading RCMP in the area on a manhunt on June 27, police say the man and two female associates drove to a residence in St. François Xavier.
The man apparently torched his original ride and drove off in another vehicle stolen from the residence, eventually abandoning it at a grocer, where police found and arrested the two women.
They learned the male suspect, who was reportedly armed with a rifle, had fled on foot. Police alerted nearby schools, which went into a lockdown.
Eventually, RCMP caught up with the man near Highway 1, at which point the suspect was shot during the arrest.
As a result, Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit– a provincial police watchdog–was brought into the fold to investigate the mountie's use of a firearm.
On Wednesday, in a prepared statement, RCMP released the names of the individuals they arrested as well as a list of charges they are facing.
For his alleged involvement, Jordan Brent Myran, 24, faces 22 charges including armed robbery, arson, and numbers firearm related offences.
The two women were reportedly with Myran, Didra Marie Merrick, 29 and Tina Mabel Grace Daniels, 37, face charges for their alleged involvement, including possessing a weapon for a dangers purpose, armed robbery, and other firearm charges.
