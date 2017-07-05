Man shot by RCMP facing 22 charges

A 24-year-old Long Plain First Nation man who was shot by police during a dangerous arrest in Portage La Prairie last week is in custody facing 22 charges.

After allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading RCMP in the area on a manhunt on June 27, police say the man and two female associates drove to a residence in St. François Xavier.

The man apparently torched his original ride and drove off in another vehicle stolen from the residence, eventually abandoning it at a grocer, where police found and arrested the two women.

They learned the male suspect, who was reportedly armed with a rifle, had fled on foot. Police alerted nearby schools, which went into a lockdown.

Eventually, RCMP caught up with the man near Highway 1, at which point the suspect was shot during the arrest.

As a result, Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit– a provincial police watchdog–was brought into the fold to investigate the mountie's use of a firearm.

On Wednesday, in a prepared statement, RCMP released the names of the individuals they arrested as well as a list of charges they are facing.

For his alleged involvement, Jordan Brent Myran, 24, faces 22 charges including armed robbery, arson, and numbers firearm related offences.