Students want University of Manitoba, faculty to get on with bargaining

WINNIPEG — The union representing University of Manitoba students is pushing for bargaining to begin as soon as possible between the faculty and administration, saying there should be full refunds and amnesty for students if a new labour deal is not reached.

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union says a 21-day strike last November left more than 80 per cent of students facing uncertainty in their educations.

The short-term agreement reached as a result of that strike expired in March this year.

The students' union says it is worried that no further negotiations are yet set to take place.

It wants both parties to reach a settlement by Sept. 19 to guarantee students’ academic stability for the next school year, noting that the deadline for students to withdraw from classes is Sept. 20.

If a deal can't be reached, the students' union wants a commitment from the university administration to offer full refunds and academic amnesty to any student who requests it.

The University of Manitoba says it is focused on resolving negotiations with the faculty association as quickly as possible.

It says they have been working with faculty since January to plan out a bargaining process to reach an agreement.

John Danakas, the university's director of public affairs, says an initial meeting was held with the faculty association in February asking for an expedited process, as they resolved a lot of non-monetary issues during bargaining last fall.

However, Danakas says the faculty association still hasn't finished consulting with its membership.

As for refunds and an amnesty, Danakas says he understands the sentiment behind the request.

"I think it’s a reminder to how crucial it is that we put our full attention to resolving this before it has an impact on students,” he says.

Faculty association president Janet Morrill says they hope to have their mandate in place by the end of July, with a goal of formal bargaining starting in August.

“We’re doing things as quickly as we can," she says. "Yes, we are further behind than is ideal.

“We need to go through our processes with our members to make sure we are coming to the table with an understanding of what our members want so we can shortcut those processes."

Morrill says the call by the students’ union for a refund and amnesty in case of a strike seems like a reasonable request.