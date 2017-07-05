Two suspects arrested in kidnapping at gunpoint in Winnipeg
Two victims were forced into a van and driven to the outskirts of the city.
Two suspects are facing several charges after a kidnapping at gunpoint lead officers on a foot-chase through Winnipeg.
Police say two men – aged 18 and 25 – went to a home in the 300 block of Aberdeen Avenue in the early hours of June 29. Once there, the 25-year-old was assaulted and robbed of personal belongings. The two victims were forced into a van at gunpoint and driven outside the city to Springfield Road and Provincial Road 207. They were released and the 25-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police then traced the suspects back to the 300 block of Aberdeen at around 11 p.m.
There, they arrested 21-year-old Brooke Cameron-Daniels.
Trevor Thomas Chief, 24, was later arrested on July 4, following a brief foot-chase. Police also found a sawed-off rifle during his arrest.
Both suspects faced a number of charges, including possessing a prohibited weapon, kidnapping and tampering with a serial number. They have been detained in custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
