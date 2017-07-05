'We like to focus on the positive,' Winnipeg has filled nearly 100k potholes

Holey crumbling infrastructure! The City of Winnipeg has filled "roughly 96,923 potholes" so far in 2017.

Since they're a perpetual problem, some Winnipeggers may rejoice at that figure, but don't be blown away by it. According to the acting manager of street maintenance and public works, Cheryl Anderson, "it's pretty much on par for what we typically see in a year."

Despite what may come across as boasting–as the city and certain councillors, such as public works chairperson Coun. Marty Morantz, share the pothole tally frequently on social media–Anderson said it's not exceptionally high, or even indicative of an increase in productivity over last year.

More simply, "this is the first year we've done it (counted this way)," she said.

Anderson explained that makes it difficult to contextualize the total or compare it "year over year," since the city has normally measured potholes filled in "tonnage of material," rather than by the actual number of potholes filled.

By that metric, she repeated this year is merely "on par" with past years, but couldn't readily share those figures.

She said the reason the city has decided to share its pothole filling progress online is "to show that we are repairing these potholes."

"I think it's a positive look for us, to show people that there are substantial potholes within the city that we do respond to," she said.

But not everyone thinks it's a number to trumpet.

Coun. Russ Wyatt, who was critical of what he saw as cuts to the city's road maintenance budget in 2017, said it struck him as odd to see the total number of potholes filled being shared online.

"How many potholes we fill is not something to be proud of," Wyatt said, explaining that to him, potholes are "a symptom of a bigger problem."

"Even if we had the metrics, lets say we did for the last five or 10 years, if the pothole (filled) count is going up, that wouldn't mean we're doing a better job... I would argue the opposite."

Mayor Brian Bowman has reiterated frequently the city is spending more on street, sidewalk and back lane repair every year, but Wyatt doesn't see it that way.

Budget projections show 2017's combined $105 million in road repair will likely increase by $1 million in each of the next three years.

Wyatt said that doesn't add up while the city charges an additional two per cent in property tax, equal to approximately $10 million annually.

He doesn't see much value in the current count being shared, but can see it potentially helping prove his point down the line.

"It flatlines, basically… so you can guarantee the number of potholes you're going to fix are going to skyrocket. They're going to jump, because we're not keeping up, and we're not even attempting now to catch up with the infrastructure deficit."

Anderson said she's heard some criticism of the number being shared, but feels "with anything there's positive and negative" interpretations.