Winnipeg police seek second suspect in shooting death

Winnipeg police are seeking the public's help tracking down a second suspect in the killing of William George Sumner.

Leon Edward Patchinose, 29, is wanted for manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of Sumner in the North End on June 18.

Police are warning the public to stay away from Patchinose, if spotted. He's described as six-foot-four in height, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Homicide investigators say Sumner was inside a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue Sunday evening when a fight broke out with a man "and his associates."

The man took out a handgun and fired at Sumner, critically injuring him. The suspect then fled.

Police were called to the home in response to a report of a man who was in the front yard. Sumner was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

On June 23, police arrested 32-year-old Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong and charged him with second-degree murder in Sumner's death. Days after the shooting, Kinnavanthong had allegedly been spotted driving and pointing a handgun at another vehicle.