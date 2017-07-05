'Anxiety levels are rising': U of M students lobby to avoid strike repeat

After a 21-day faculty strike interrupted studies at the University of Manitoba last fall, the deal that ended the labour-relations stalemate lasted just four months.

The agreement reached expired in March 2017, so now the university's students union (UMSU) is "urging both parties to reach a settlement" by the fall, "to guarantee students academic stability for this year before the class withdrawal and fee refund deadline."

In a prepared statement released Wednesday, UMSU explained 80 per cent of students were left with "precarious unknowns about their post-secondary education" as a result of the last strike.

Some students withdrew from classes, others missed prerequisites, schedules were accelerated or compressed, and UMSU said it "overall diminished quality of education" for "the vast majority of the student body."

Unwilling to go into the next academic term without assurances, UMSU is calling for either a guarantee of academic stability by way of a contract by September 19, or a public commitment from the university administration to offer full refunds and academic amnesty to any student who requests it.

"Every year, the cost of education increases. The last thing students need, as major investors and valuable stakeholders of the University of Manitoba, is more uncertainty in their education,” says UMSU President Tanjit Nagra. “The fact that the university administration and UMFA aren't meeting at least once a week before classes begin in September to resolve this issue, or multiple times per week for that matter, is completely unacceptable and unfair to all students. This issue should not be taken lightly.”

Nagra added that "anxiety levels are rising" for students who don't know what to expect in the fall, noting it's especially troubling given that "students are the most important factor in these negotiations" and aren't at the bargaining table.