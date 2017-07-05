Winnipeg to beef up wayfinding for 2017 Canada Summer Games

With thousands of athletes and visitors set to descend on Winnipeg for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, organizers are gearing up to improve wayfinding in the city.

At least a week prior to the events kickoff, new signage will be put up to indicate where various venues are located and how to get there, said the Games President and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk.

"These directional signs will be temporary of course," he said. "We're talking about maybe 20,000 people or more, so it's important that they know where to go."

Other groups plan on contributing to help spectators find their way around, too, according to Dayna Spiring, President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

"While Tourism Winnipeg doesn't provide additional way finding signage for any festival or event in Winnipeg, we are offering many resources to assist 2017 Canada Games visitors," she said.

Spiring explained the group will make "visitor maps" available at all Canada Games venues in the city, and has established a microsite to further help guests.



Many visitors will be drawn to Winnipeg's tourism hot-spots near the city's main legacy project on Main Street, the Canada Games Sport For Life Centre.

But despite the wayfinding boost planned by organizers, one of those hot-spots–the intersection of Portage and Main–is bound to bemuse tourists, as Mayor Brian Bowman said has happened before, time and time again.

Bowman, who has been diligently pushing along plans to eventually remove the pedestrian barriers, said the city doesn't have plans in place to help visitors navigate the intersection, but he knows "it is a real problem."

A year ago, he told Metro, "next time we have so many people here for such a huge event, it'd be great for them to be able to cross (Portage and Main)."

At the time, he wanted to reopen the intersection to pedestrians in time for the Summer Games, but nary a report on the feasibility of that idea has been made public, and Bowman said Wednesday that problems navigating "Canada's most iconic intersection" persist.

"I've heard directly from (the Fairmont Hotel) they have real issues with tourists trying to navigate out their front door and cross the street," he said, adding visitors in town for last year's gathering of The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus were also rolling their eyes at the barriers.

But more than being confusing, Bowman said Portage and Main poses a real danger to pedestrians who risk jay-walking.

"Right now, people are crossing the street... The thing is they're doing it at great risk without a controlled intersection," Bowman said. "It's not uncommon to see people hopping those curbs and running, and they're at risk right now."

Navigating by bus

In addition to leaving pedestrian wayfinding to other parties, the city is also planning to stand pat with its transit service.

The inaction contrasts with the city's approach to Grey Cup weekend in 2015, when Winnipeg Transit added shuttle service to Investors Group Field from hotels, as well as several park and ride locations.

According to a city spokesperson, "transit will be providing regularly-scheduled service during Canada Summer Games."

Functional Transit Winnipeg chairperson Joseph Kornelsen said that's "pretty unfortunate" for people unfamiliar with the city, since Winnipeg Transit "is not super easy" to navigate.

"If they're only running regular service, it's going to be tough," he said.

Kornelsen, who has been lobbying the city to provide more frequent, convenient transit for Winnipeggers to use, said at the very least, "for times like these you'd want to have extra buses on call."

Failing that, he said rolling out a special event-specific transit map would help.

But a city spokesperson said the city would instead "encourage spectators to use Navigo, Winnipeg Transit's online trip planner, to plan their bus routes to and from events."

The only additional transit service planned during the Games is "to and from events for athletes and coaches."

Most athletes will be staying at the University of Manitoba campus, but there are two other athletes villages outside the city – one in Kenora, ON., where rowing competition will take place, and the other in Gimli, which will host the sailing competition events.