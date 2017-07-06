Five must-see shows at Winnipeg Folk Fest

The 2017 Winnipeg Folk Festival kicks off Thursday with a lineup of individual musicians from across the world ready to entertain the public over the course of four days. Artistic director Chris Frayer said the festival will see over 75 performers take the stage, and tickets are selling better than last year. While highlighting some of his must-see performers, Frayer gives a more political answer. "I invited everyone, so I really admire everyone of them," he said. Here are five performers and shows to check out:

Brandi Carlile:

The country singer and activist has garnered praise from top musicians and even Barack Obama. Her upcoming album Cover Stories is an all-star tribute that will benefit the War Child UK non-profit. She performs at the Folk Fest this Thursday at 8:05 p.m.

DakhaBrakha:

The Ukrainian quartet (their name means Give/Take) is known all over the world for its folk music with elements of sound and soul. They'll participate in several workshops throughout the weekend, but their main act takes place Friday at 11:10 p.m.

Cecile Doo-Kingue:

Considered one of Canada's great guitarists, Doo-Kingue's music combines blues, Afro-roots and soul. Born in New York from Cameroonian parents, she's lived in USA, France and now Montreal. She'll take part in various workshops and hit the Main Stage 6 p.m. Saturday.

Mbongwana Star:

The band from Kinshasa, capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo, will be on hand to give festival goers the vibes of rumba and other Afrobeat hits produced from guitar and play music. Their main act is at 11:05 p.m. Saturday.

Barenaked Ladies: