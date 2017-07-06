Bus stop and Bombers bar: Fans can expect upgrades at IGF opener

The Blue Bombers' home opener on Friday is shaping up to be one for the ages, with football fans being promised a set of improvements meant to make life a lot easier in and around the stadium.

The much-anticipated use of Stadium Station, the dedicated bus terminal just outside Gates 3 and 4, will allow more than 200 buses and Park & Rides to exit directly into Pembina Highway.

Hannah Pratt, the Bombers' director of community relations, told Metro the organization collaborated with the city to change the length of traffic lights at key intersections to facilitate flow.

Green lights at Pembina Highway and Chancellor Matheson will last nearly four minutes - previously only 62 seconds - to ensure a faster exit out of the Investors Group Field parking. No right-turns will be permitted.

Park & Ride services will start two hours before kick off, and departures will start right after the game.

For those who prefer taking two-wheeled rides to the games, the stadium has a secure and monitored bike valet parking with 800 spots on game days, just beside Gate 3. Additional unmonitored bike racks are available around the stadium and on campus, with at least 300 spots.

To further fire up fans with the ambiance of the game, a free Bomber Bar Network Shuttle has been organized to fans to five destinations right after the game. Free buses will depart from Gate 2 heading to Earls St. Vital, Boston Pizza Kenaston, The Pint downtown, Canadian Brewhouse, or Confusion Corner Bar & Grill.

Inside the stadium, Pratt said they've increased the size of the concourse to allow free movement of people as they step out to grab a drink or a bite.