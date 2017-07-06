'You don't cut healthcare': Winnipeg workers rally against planned cuts

A few choice words on Shannon McAteer's white T-shirt conveyed the message at a public rally Thursday: Some Cuts Don't Heal.

She and dozens of other healthcare frontline workers were joined by other members of CUPE 1550 and took their concerns to the street in front of the HSC Women's Hospital. They're worried about the provincial plan to close down three emergency rooms and intensive care units, as well as the proposal to cut the budget of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

"We don't see how this is about making patient care better. Cuts always mean less service. It just doesn't add up," said McAteer, a longtime health worker and CUPE healthcare coordinator.

"If they were looking for efficiencies I'm sure staff would have provided input, but the problem is that they're making these decisions without any consultations."

The proposed changes, which could be rolled out in the fall, would shut down emergency services at Victoria General Hospital, Concordia Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital.

That's a concern for healthcare providers, who worry about the safety of patients with life-threatening conditions who would have to travel long distances to get the assistance needed.

"Staff is already overworked and understaffed and stressed out while trying to provide the best healthcare," said McAteer. "Adding all of this on top of it is just making an already difficult job even more difficult."

Added David Jacks, another picketer from CUPE: "You don't cut healthcare. All this restructuring has left frontline workers confused and frustrated. These cuts are an insult to them and it hurts."

Sandi Mowat, president of Manitoba Nurses Union, said the hope is to put a stop to the proposal before they're implemented.

"People are not happy about these changes," she said from the picket lines, noting the emergency unity at HSC Women's Hospital has already been operating over-capacity yet could shoulder most of the burden if the changes take effect.

"Nurses here are concerned about potential increase of visits. They're stretched pretty thin, and now you're going to add more workload?"