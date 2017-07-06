Winnipeg police arrest man believed to be connected to June shooting

A call for the public's help tracking down a homicide suspect paid off for the Winnipeg police.

In a prepared statement, police announced Thursday that, "thanks to the assistance of the public," they have arrested Leon Edward Patchinose, who was wanted for manslaughter in the June 18 shooting of William George Sumner.

Police said Sumner was inside a home on Pritchard Avenue when a fight broke out between Sumner, another man, and "his associates."

The second man apparently took out a handgun and shot Sumner multiple times before fleeing. Sumner was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

On June 23, police arrested and charged Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong with second-degree murder.