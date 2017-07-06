Winnipeg wants province to tweak wastewater pollution standards

The difference between staying consistently or generally below emissions targets could save taxpayers “millions” of dollars on the North End sewage plant upgrade, according to the city’s finance chairperson.

On Thursday, Coun. Scott Gillingham told reporters that’s why the city is lobbying the province to adjust its rules and let treated wastewater from the North End plant meet maximum ammonia limits on a “rolling average,” rather than the current rule, which is to “never exceed” the stipulated limit.

Gillingham said during Thursday’s finance committee the city’s chief administrative officer has been talking with the province about adjusting its pollution standards for the plant.

“I wanted to get on public record a call that the province look at this, amend the license to the North End plant to allow the city to realize some savings in the design,” Gillingham said. “I believe it’s over $30 million (in potential savings).”

The rolling average would mean more pollution enters the provincial water supply at times, but Gillingham said it would also be “under the limit on a consistent basis as well.”

“I’m not saying the city should abandon or could abandon our responsibility,” he said of the $795-million upgrade project, adding, “a large part of it is to meet the requirements set by the previous provincial government for effluent flows.