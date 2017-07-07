Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, July 7-9

#ForTheW

The 2016 Grey Cup finalists Calgary Stampeders gallop into town Friday, July 7 to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first regular season game at Investors Group Field. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. The Big Blue are home after winning a squeaker of an OT game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last weekend. Tickets are still available www.bluebombers.com

Bust a gut laughing

Women’s Open Mic Comedy at Wee Johnny’s, 177 McDermot Ave., has been going strong every first Friday of the month since its inception December 2016. For those ladies who want to take a shot at making people laugh, be there no later than 8 p.m. July 7 and talk to host Dana Smith to sign up. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Free cover, drink specials, $6.75 pizzas. Be sure to bring feminine hygiene products (including deodorant and soap) that will be donated to women’s shelters.

Dress swap

Do you have a one-event wonder dress dangling in your closet and are searching for a forever home for it (other than yours?). The annual “Bring the outfit you only wore once because you can’t find an event to wear it to” pop-up is being held Friday, July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. behind the Manitoba Legislative Building, 450 Broadway. Everything from wedding gowns to figure skating frocks are welcome.

Nuzzle up to Nature

Visit up to seven magnificent gardens, including a freestyle English garden, located on the east side of the Red River in North/East Kildonan and St. Boniface on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the self-directed Nature Manitoba Garden Tour. Tickets are $15 with proceeds going towards a variety of programs, such as one to preserve 880 acres of endangered tall grass prairie in Manitoba. Visit www.naturemanitoba.ca for ticket and location details.

Relax with some smooth Jazz