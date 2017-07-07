Small fires, then massive blaze that destroys northern Manitoba hotel

THE PAS, Man. — A three-storey hotel in the northern Manitoba town of The Pas has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters initially responded around 3:00 a.m. Friday to a garbage fire next to the Town Centre Hotel in the downtown area, then had to deal with a grass fire beside the business about two hours later.

Police later set up barricades in a two-block radius around the building to keep traffic away, once the building became engulfed in flame.

There were no reports of injuries.