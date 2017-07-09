Winnipeg environmental advocates want Parker Wetlands protected

A Winnipeg environmental protection group is hoping for a federal or provincial intervention to stop the destruction of an ecological heritage area.

Members of the Parker Wetlands Conservation Committee are currently collecting residents' signatures on a public petition they launched two weeks ago. The petition asks federal minister of Environment and climate change Catherine McKenna, as well as Manitoba minister of sustainable development Cathy Cox, to help preserve and protect the Parker Wetlands and Aspen Forest.

The campaign comes after a recent watershed report from World Wildlife Fund-Canada gave Winnipeg its worst ranking, rating the threats to the city's watershed as "very high."

The 42-acre parcel of forest, wetland and grassland between Waverly and Pembina is home to a variety of rare birds, animals, butterflies and plants, but advocates are worried imminent construction projects may destroy part of this natural property.

"Enough is enough. This is 2017 and we cannot continue to destry these areas," said Cal Dueck, a longtime environmental advocate and chairperson of Parker Wetlands Conservation Committee.

"We have an amazing amount of wildlife in this space, and it can't be replaced. Many other cities have conserved such areas for heritage, and it's clear many people want this area to be saved rather than destroyed for housing."

Part of this green space is already "under siege" due to ongoing construction of transit route, with heavy equipment dirtying and draining water while also destroying habitat, said Dueck.

In addition, Ducks Unlimited Canada recently estimated that nearly 90 per cent of wetlands in the prairies has been sacrificed to agricultural drainage and urbanization.

By enlisting the support of the local communities, Dueck hopes politicians will listen and slow down on developments that affect the little that's left of local parks and wetlands.