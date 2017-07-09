Folk-woke: Winnipeg Folk Fest delights first-timer

“You going to Folk Fest?” I asked a Facebook acquaintance before the weekend. She guffawed: “In my 20s.”

We were apparently reverse-mirror images: At 38 – after prejudicially demurring at an imagined mud-covered, insect-infested, body odour-scented business – I’m woke.

At long last, I pilgrimaged to Birds Hill Provincial Park and the annual Winnipeg Folk Festival – as a first-time fester.

“You’ve never been!?” exclaimed a shocked volunteer at my admission of this fact. It’s hard not to feel sheepish at the lapse. After all, just as holidaying Parisians vacate every August, you’ll find countless Winnipeggers gone Folk Festin’ each July, even planning vacation time around the event.

I sure picked a good year though: the line-up boasted returnees and Canadian alt-rock royalty Feist and City and Colour, as well as musical and even political national statesman Bruce Cockburn.

Of course, this may still not be Some People’s Fest; though change since its 1974 inauguration was inevitable, one can still appreciate the anecdotal grumblings over the alleged degradation of the “folk” in the title.

Listening along with the audience on opening night Thursday, however, to the sweet Americana of singer-songwriter (and personal favourite) Brandi Carlile, it’s hard to imagine this wasn’t what the founders envisioned.

“Oh mah gawd, vibes don’t get much better than this!,” the seemingly-smitten Carlile gushed, as if we shared a telepathic connection.

To my surprise, I found myself in good company of like-aged attendees, even if many (or most?) were veterans. And there’s enough youths mulling about to assure us elders the kids are alright.

And as a near-full moon came out to perch as a kind of halo high over the Main Stage, it’s as if organizers aligned the heavenly spheres themselves for the occasion.

That's when I learned the dying hours of the Winnipeg Folk Festival might be the worst time to ask organizers what to expect next year.

“I can’t even think about 2018 at the moment,” groans artistic director Chris Frayer.

What he can say, in a year the mainstage boasted such towering Canadian figures as Bruce Cockburn, City and Colour, Daniel Lanois, Feist, and the Barenaked Ladies – not to mention Americans Brandi Carlile and The Shins – is where to look for potential future headliners.

He points to both local talent and the fest’s smaller daytime stages, as strong performances were abundant whenever the latter graced the former.

Take Winnipeg singer-songwriter Begonia (Alexa Dirks), for instance, of Juno Award-winning local group Chic Gamine. Or returning performers Carly Dow and Richard Inman.

But locals weren’t a side act—in fact, it was former Winnipeggers JD Edwards and Juno-winning Carly Dow, as The Small Glories, who opened the festival from the mainstage. (Also upon the big platform were Winnipegger John K. Samson with the Winter Wheats, and one half of the Juno-winning The Landreth Bros., Joey Landreth.)

As festival marketing and communications manager Kelly Romas summarized: “We got some great stuff!”

Though Frayer insists the roster equals previous years’, he notes more was spent on this incarnation’s performer budget to nab acts organizers “have been trying to get for years,” such as Carlile and alt-rockers The Shins.

Indeed, so much depends on serendipity and various artists’ touring schedules – not to mention the weather, which would be hard to improve upon.