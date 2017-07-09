Winnipeg's Indian music scene getting Bollywood injection

Winnipeg is about to take its Indian music scene to a whole new level.

Long known for the regular concerts featuring Punjabi music (which largely originates from northen India), the Winnipeg Indian community is set to inject talent straight out of Bollywood into the local music scene.

King Mika Singh, one of the biggest names in Indian music industry, will energize the community with his performance during this year's Diwali Festival in October.

"If you like to move, if you like to dance, then this is the place to be," said Raminder Walia, one of the organizers of the Indian community in Winnipeg.

"We've had a lot of Punjabi singers at our events in the past, but Mika is a celebrity everywhere and for him to be coming here in Winnipeg, it will help connect everyone from north India to south India."

Winnipeg is home to more than 75,000 people with Indian origin, but music and dance talent in the community has largely been dominated by the Punjabi influence. By inviting a household name like Singh at this year's Diwali Festival, organizers hope not only to inspire local upcoming music talent, but also to grow it to reflect the larger multicultural community of Winnipeg.

"We have a lot of religious places in Winnipeg, and a lot of people remain sort of segregated to their little communities," said Walia. "What we want to do is connect everybody, not just the Indo-Canadian community but for Bollywood music to be known to everyone."

Tickets to this year's Diwali Festival will go up in the coming weeks, starting from $39 up. Part of the proceed from the concert will be donated to the Children's Foundation.