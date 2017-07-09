Council Digest: Winnipeg may seek extra federal funding for road renewal

This week, Winnipeg city council’s executive policy (EPC) committee will gather for its penultimate scheduled meeting of the summer and a packed agenda.

Regional street funding request

This current council has already allocated increased funds towards road renewal annually, but a report EPC will consider Wednesday would see even more money poured onto Winnipeg’s roads.

In a prepared statement last week, Mayor Brian Bowman said fixing the roads has been his “number one priority” since election, which is why he’s seeking provincial support to leverage the New Building Canada Fund (NBCF) to accelerate the city’s road renewal program.

Doing so and claiming $182 million in NBCF money would increase the total road renewal budget to a combined $546 million from all three levels of government over the next six years.

The administrative report bound for EPC notes administration began work on this plan in April 2017, when “it came to the City’s attention that $527.5 million dollars allocated for Manitoba under the NBCF of a total $667.9 million was unallocated to date.”

All NBCF funds are required to be allocated by March 31, 2018.

Ensuring accessibility

A report coming from the city’s Accessibility Advisory Committee will ask EPC to task administration with ensuring “accessibility is built into the Empress Street and Overpass Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Study.”

The body of community members concerned with accessibility issues is worried that project, still in its early phases, could become an impasse.

“(The ongoing) consultation has led to the Access Advisory Committee’s concerns that an accessible route will not be designed into the project,” the group wrote, adding “the consultant has indicated that creating an accessible route will prevent the project from moving forward.”

On the city’s website, the project description notes it is an “opportunity to create new and improve existing cycling and pedestrian facilities.”

But the accessibility committee wants the public service to investigate those opportunities to ensure they are leveraged for the benefit of all Winnipeggers.

Loan extension for Assiniboine Park

EPC will also consider extending its loan to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy per an administrative recomendation that explains it would help with ongoing development plans that include Canada's Diversity Gardens Project.

Administration recomends increasing the existing loan guarentee by more than $10 million to $17 million total, and pushing back the conservancy's loan repayment deadline.

To date $35.3 million has been approved by Council towards capital projects in Assiniboine Park.