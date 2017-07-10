Deadmau5 coming to Winnipeg for 'lots of shows in a row'
The Canadian producer and DJ is stopping in the Prairie city as part of his cross-country tour.
Time to light up your "mau5 ears."
Canadian producer and DJ Deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, is coming to Winnipeg on Halloween as part of his "lots of shows in a row: pt 2" tour.
Apart from winning four Juno Awards and receiving six Grammy Award nominations, Deadmau5 is known for his trademark mouse head mask. He's also coming to Winnipeg with his popular, custom-built Cube 2.1 – an 18-foot lit-up cube from which he plays.
The Niagara Falls, Ont.-born producer sold out multiple shows during the U.S. leg of his "lots of shows in a row" tour.
His Canadian tour launches Oct. 6 in Windsor and includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Alma, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.
Deadmau5 will perform at the Bell MTS Place Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $60 to $100 and can be found online at Live Nation starting July 13.
