Deadmau5 coming to Winnipeg for 'lots of shows in a row'

Time to light up your "mau5 ears."

Canadian producer and DJ Deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, is coming to Winnipeg on Halloween as part of his "lots of shows in a row: pt 2" tour.

Apart from winning four Juno Awards and receiving six Grammy Award nominations, Deadmau5 is known for his trademark mouse head mask. He's also coming to Winnipeg with his popular, custom-built Cube 2.1 – an 18-foot lit-up cube from which he plays.

The Niagara Falls, Ont.-born producer sold out multiple shows during the U.S. leg of his "lots of shows in a row" tour.

His Canadian tour launches Oct. 6 in Windsor and includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Alma, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.