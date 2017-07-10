Manitoba's brewing industry small by comparison

Despite a hardy few Manitoban entrepreneurs crafting successful beer businesses at home, the local beer industry they're brewing still lags far behind most of the country.

In fact, a 2015-16 industry report produced by Beer Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency that calculated the number of breweries per capita placed Manitoba at the bottom of the heap.

With seven made-in-Manitoba breweries, the local industry offers just 0.7 breweries per 100,000 legal drinking adults.

So despite having more breweries than Saskatchewan, where there are four, or Prince Edward Island, which has three, the brewery density, so to speak, is lower in Manitoba.

It makes sense that more densely populated provinces with larger urban populations such as Alberta and Ontario would have more breweries, and with 54 and 240 respectively that's surely the case. But those provinces also boast per capita marks of 1.6 and 2.7, offering variety to the eligible drinking population.

The Beer Canada report also touches on why those metrics matter by unpacking certain details of the industry nationally, beginning with the fact that the 520 federally licensed domestic brewing operations in Canada represent a 94 per cent increase overall since 2007.

That growth has been driven by appetite, or thirst, more accurately. Of all the beer drank in Canada in 2016, 85 per cent was domestic, marking a 0.4 per cent increase in 2016 over 2015.

For that, along with import sales, beer has generated about $5.8 billion annually in government tax revenues.

As well, the beer industry benefits its support industries.

With 300,000 tonnes of Canadian malting barley purchased by local brewers annually, Beer Canada calculates $1.12 GDP is generated for every dollar spent on beer.

But Manitoba is missing out on some of those benefits. While domestic sales fell by just 0.7 per cent nationally, they were down by 2.7 per cent in Manitoba between 2015 and 2016, despite having increased in British Columbia (up by 1.3 per cent), Ontario (0.2 per cent), New Brunswick (4.2 per cent) and the Yukon (1.6 per cent).