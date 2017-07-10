Municipality has concerns over changes to ammonia levels in Lake Winnipeg

GIMLI, Man. — The City of Winnipeg is having discussions with the province about the possibility of loosening environmental restrictions related to $795 million in upgrades for the North End Wastewater Pollution Control Centre.

And that's got the mayor of the Rural Municipality of Gimli worried.

Randy Woroniuk says he's concerned that a compromise could spark irreversible damage to Lake Winnipeg.

Right now rules mandate a hard cap on the level of ammonia that can be discharged daily.

Winnipeg finance chair Scott Gillingham says if that was changed to a rolling monthly average, it could save Winnipeg taxpayers $30 million.

However, Woroniuk says any increase in ammonia could cause more toxic algae blooms to form, damaging the lake and the local economy.

"The people in Winnipeg making this decision, these are your constituents that are coming to recreate at our beach," he says. "So you're going to ruin their recreational possibilities, because you don't want to raise taxes for them."

Gillingham says the city's contribution of lake nutrients is only five or six per cent now. He also points out the city is set to spend billions on pollution control, including improvements to Winnipeg's sewer system.

"This is a discussion about whether or not in the design of the north end plant there's a spot at which we hit the law of diminishing return where we could save $30 million dollars and still protect the lake,” he says.

"Let me be clear, the City of Winnipeg is doing our part to protect the lake, we will continue to do our part to protect Lake Winnipeg."

However, it's unclear if the province is willing to explore any changes.

Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox told CTV News there are concerns.

"Limits on ammonia levels must be constantly adjusted because of the potential for immediate harm on aquatic species and precautions related to publicly accessed waterways," she says in a statement.

"If not strictly monitored, ammonia can become a lethal concentration for aquatic life and have harmful effects on our province's fragile water ecosystems."