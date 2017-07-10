Steinbach Pride returns, but will local politicians attend this year?

Michelle McHale is not surprised many politicians in Steinbach are still noncommittal about attending this year's March for Equality.

The organizer of the Pride march, which returns to Steinbach this Saturday for the second time ever, said even some sponsors have asked to remain anonymous, fearing what they described to her as "business suicide" if they were to be publicly known supporters of the cause.

"A significant part of their clientele comes from people who don't believe in LGBTQ rights," said McHale, noting the rampant stigma and discrimination against gay people in the southern Manitoba town shows why events such as the Pride march are needed.

"I grew up in that area and I know that religious dogma runs deep there. We just want to have this loving and peaceful event to show LGBTQ people in Steinbach that they are loved and supported."

None of the Steinbach-area politicians – including the mayor and members of federal and provincial parliaments – attended the first pride march last year, with some citing prior commitments. The group has extended invitations to them again, but hasn't received feedback.

Earlier this year, Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who represents Steinbach at the provincial legislature and vocally opposed same-sex marriage in 2003, said he wouldn't attend the march because of what he called "shaming" those who didn't participate in the initial event.

But McHale said it isn't anybody's intention to shame anyone, whether they agree with the cause of the march or not.

"This is simply about human rights. We are not looking to antagonize anybody," she said. "We just hope politicians who represent this area would show the support to the LGBTQ community."

If you go