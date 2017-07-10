Winnipeg police investigate string of weekend shootings

Emergency crews were busy tending to three shootings in the North End area over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the first shooting in the 100 block of Isabel St. at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police tended to another shooting in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue. Officers say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body just after 3 a.m. One was treated at the scene and the other was sent to hospital in stable condition, but later released.

At 8:30 p.m. that same day, police were again called to a shooting – this time in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue – about a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded. Police say his wound was "extensive but not life threatening."