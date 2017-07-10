Winnipeg committee to vote on whether to keep police in school

Police officers should continue to be a fixture in classrooms around Winnipeg, says the chair of a local school board.

But a special city committee vote on Wednesday will spell out whether the school resource officer (SRO) program will be allowed to stay.

Started in 2002, the SRO program assigns Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers to specific schools in order to build relationships with youth, like an early years community policing initiative.

The SRO visits classrooms, participates in lockdowns, is available for students and parents to consult with, investigates incidents, and connects the school to further policing matters in the surrounding community.

Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) board of trustees, said it's a valuable program "many principals feel have good results."

"The SRO program is really complimentary to the rest of the things we have going on," she said, adding, the SRO also builds a "collaborative relationship" between schools, the WPS and the community.

"And really we can't do anything about student safety without communities being safe," she said.

So for those reasons, she's hoping the executive policy committee green-lights a renewal, so the deal can get to the WSD board for similar approval by the fall.

But she also has some concerns.

"I'm waiting to look at a report to ask questions about the sustainability of the program," Rollins said.

Presently, the renewal EPC is considering for the Winnipeg, Pembina Trails, St. James-Assiniboia, Seven Oaks and Louis Riel school divisions would put SROs in schools from Sept. 2017 until June, 2020, and cost school divisions $2.54 million, draw $1.66 million from the province's basket funding, and cost the WPS $2.98 million of in-kind support over the term.

Rollins said "there's only one taxpayer," and said the funding model seems "odd," considering that budgetary pressures downloaded from the province to school boards may affect the taxes boards need to collect in the fall.