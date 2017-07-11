Anti-bike theft group calls for mandatory licensing in Winnipeg

A nascent anti-bike theft advocacy group is hoping to shed light on the growing crime problem and put the wheels in motion for change.

Members of the Winnipeg Bike Watch, a Facebook community group where locals share stories and experiences of stolen bikes, are calling on the city to introduce a bylaw requiring bike registration at point of sale.

It's a desperate attempt at trying to curb the apparently increasing crime of bike theft throughout the city. According to Winnipeg police numbers, there were 267 reported bike theft cases this year as of end of May. In 2016, police reported 1,200 cases of stolen bikes – a huge jump from 828 such cases in 2010.

"We want Winnipeg to do vastly better in this area, and we're willing to do our part in seeing that happen. One would assume our civil servants share the same goals," said Jaylene Johnson, a local singer and member of Winnipeg Bike Watch.

She and her husband joined the group after having their bike stolen last year despite having it locked in their garage.

Last year, the Winnipeg Police Service introduced the "Lock It Or Lose It" campaign, encouraging cyclists to properly lock their bikes with the hopes of discouraging thieves. But Johnson said stories from the group show that hasn't done much to reduce bike theft.

"The thieves are bold," she said of the growing frustration and cynicism among group members. "They seem to have no deterrents, and they could care less whether or not a bike is registered."

She said there have been cases where thieves stare into security cameras, steal from caged areas, and use professional cutting tools. Sometimes they also spray paint frames, and file down serial numbers. Several members of the group have had bikes stolen more than once, she added.

The group hopes sharing more stories could help bike users be more vigilant, and prompt local politicians into taking stronger action against bike theft. They've asked members to email their bike theft stories to their respective city councillors.