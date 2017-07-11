Judy Klassen drops Manitoba Liberal leadership bid, backs Cindy Lamoureux
WINNIPEG — One of four people running for the leadership of the Manitoba Liberal Party has dropped out.
Judy Klassen says she wants to focus efforts on her constituency in northern Manitoba, and has decided to back legislature member Cindy Lamoureux.
The two other candidates remaining are legislature member Jon Gerrard and small business owner Dougald Lamont.
Lamoureux hinted at a disagreement within caucus, and said the three Liberals had initially talked about choosing one candidate among them and uniting behind him or her.
Gerrard says a lot of options were discussed but there was no formal deal.
Former leader Rana Bokhari resigned last year and the Liberals are to choose a new leader Oct. 21.
