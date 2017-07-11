Manitoba sending firefighters to battle B.C. wildfires
Thirteen firefighters are heading west with 50 pumps.
More than a dozen trained Manitoba firefighters are heading west to battle the wildfires ripping through B.C.'s central and southern interior.
The province announced the plan Tuesday, after roughly 14,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes in Williams Lake, Cache Creek, Alexis Creek, the Kleena Kleene region and West Fraser.
A team of 13 firefighters is heading west with 50 pumps. An air-attack officer is heading to the Northwest Territories to help with firefighting efforts in that area.
The team is expected to leave Manitoba later this week.
