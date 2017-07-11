Canada Games legacy project 'profoundly changes Manitoba’s sport landscape'

After getting young Manitoban athletes to help snip a ribbon, Winnipeg’s new Canada Games Sport for Life Centre was officially open Tuesday.

And those young athletes, as well as any one else hoping to live healthier, improve their fitness or excel in a sport, will be better for it, according to the chairperson of Sport Manitoba’s board of directors, David Patsack.

“This Centre and the programming it offers profoundly changes Manitoba’s sport landscape,” he said.

Originally, the Sport for Life Centre which opened in 2010 in a heritage property in the East Exchange District had team Manitoba athletes, Own the Podium athletes and local elite athletes training in a cramped space.

Now, phase two — the Qualico Training Centre section — expands the centre by 124,000 square feet, with spaces to train a higher volume of those athletes, and accommodate community members as well.

In addition to flexible spaces for a variety of training methods, a 160-metre rubber track, and state-of-the-art strength and conditioning equipment, the facility also houses a growing sports medicine clinic.