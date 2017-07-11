Police renew call for help in Thelma Krull case, two years after disappearance

Two years after she went missing, Winnipeg police are once again calling on the public's help investigating the disappearance of Thelma Krull.

However, police are now saying they received a tip following a press release issued July 11, 2016 that has "formed a significant part" of their investigation.

Police say they heard of a possible sighting of Krull in the Kimberly Avenue area, east of Gateway Road. She was reported to be with a heavy set man, standing at about five-foot-eight, weighing 270 lbs, with a "bowl style haircut."

Homicide investigators are now asking anyone with information about this man or a posssible sighting of Krull in this area.

Otherwise, police say Krull was last seen July 11, 2015 in the East Kildonan area. She had gone for a walk just after 7:20 a.m. and is believed to have left her Grassie area home and trekked to Civic Park, near the Kildonan-East Collegiate, by 8 a.m.

Police say they've recovered her glasses, cell phone, and other belongings.

She's described as five-foot-four, 170 lbs, with short dyed-blonde hair and a purple streak. She was last seen wearing a bright, reddish-orange T-shirt, black capri pants, a black fanny pack and tan-coloured hiking boots.