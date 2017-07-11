Woman dies following Winnipeg house fire
Winnipeg police are still investigating the cause of death.
First responders were unable to save a woman following a house fire in Winnipeg's Chalmers neighbourhood Tuesday.
Police say emergency crews found the woman in the home in the 200 block of Martin Avenue West shortly after 6 a.m. First responders immediately started CPR, but the woman died on scene.
Police have secured the home and are still investigating the cause of death.
