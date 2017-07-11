News / Winnipeg

Woman dies following Winnipeg house fire

Winnipeg police are still investigating the cause of death.

First responders were unable to save a woman following a house fire in Winnipeg's Chalmers neighbourhood Tuesday.

Police say emergency crews found the woman in the home in the 200 block of Martin Avenue West shortly after 6 a.m. First responders immediately started CPR, but the woman died on scene.

Police have secured the home and are still investigating the cause of death.

