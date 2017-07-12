Manitoba college concerned with some physiotherapy going to private clinics

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's College of Physiotherapists says new rules will mean patients will have to pay out of pocket for some services.

As of mid-October, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will move adult outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy clinics out of hospital to private practice providers.

Jennifer Billeck, the college's registrar, tells CTV Winnipeg their preliminary understanding is there are some services that will be impacted and some that won’t, but the details aren't clear yet.

Billeck says the college hopes to have further discussions with the health region about how the changes will affect patients.

Bob Moroz of the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals calls moving the services from public to private practitioners “an absolute reduction in service.”

He says it will end up with some services being priced "out of people's reach."

The WRHA says it will continue to provide specialized rehabilitation services at Health Sciences Centre.

Health region officials also say they will ensure underprivileged Winnipeggers without private insurance can access services at the hospital.

The Easy Street Program will continue to operate at Misericordia Health Centre for patients who require specialized services to return to the community after a life-altering health change.