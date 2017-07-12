Missing and murdered: Manitoba families demand ‘hard restart’ for national inquiry

Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Manitoba are joining the chorus of calls for all members of a national inquiry to resign, calling the current process “flawed.”

“Family members and victims are not being engaged,” said Sandra Delaronde, the co-chair of a coalition representing those families, during a press conference Wednesday. “We are not saying scrap the inquiry, but it can’t continue like this. It can’t follow a western model. Customs, traditions and protocols need to be respected.”

The group’s plea comes fresh on the heels of the sudden resignation of commissioner Marilyn Poitras, who announced her resignation effective July 15. Her decision follows that of several inquiry staff members who also recently walked away from the process.

In a statement, Poitras said she strongly feels “the Terms of Reference that were set out to achieve have not been met.”

Delaronde and other coalition members, including Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, say Poitras’ comments mirror the frustration they, along with families and survivors, are feeling.

“A hard restart is required,” said Anderson-Pyrz, who described the $53.8-million inquiry as having more of a courtroom-style structure than one that is more conducive to allowing people to tell their stories. “We want to see a more Indigenous approach going forward.”

Delaronde said they also want the federal government to allow for the appointment of a separate commissioner to represent Manitoba, although she said they didn’t have anyone particular in mind.

The coalition says the inquiry’s existing Terms of Reference can accommodate a Manitoba-specific process.

“We have fought for this process for a long time and we want it to work,” she said. “The way it is now is just re-traumatizing the victims and their families.”

The commission was tasked to complete its work by the end of 2018. While an interim report is due this November, coalition member Angie Hutchinson said meeting timelines shouldn’t be an issue.