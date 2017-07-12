Winnipeg councillor misused credit card 600 times in two years

A Winnipeg councillor has come under fire – again – for racking up tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses on his city-issued credit card.

As it turns out, Jason Schreyer spent $57,000 on the card despite allegedly having been warned persistently he was in the wrong.

Deputy city clerk Marc Lemoine revealed those figures during the executive policy committee Wednesday, calling the personal expenditures "accidents" while intimating they were not.

“If these were accidents, approximately how many accidents occurred?” Mayor Brian Bowman asked.

“Several hundred,” Lemoine replied. “Over 600 over two years.”

Lemoine explained the council expense policy was unclear before council updated it last October, when Schreyer’s card was revoked, but Bowman said “there’s a policy and then there’s also common sense.”

By the end of the discussion, city staff assured EPC the new policy should prevent “accidents” from happening in the future.

Afterwards, Bowman told reporters he and many of his fellow councillors were elected to “make some positive changes on accountability and transparency” in City Hall, so he felt they “had an obligation to ask those questions.”

“When we read the auditor’s report and then heard the councillor’s comments in public, it raised a lot of questions,” he said.

Bowman also said that when he signed his own city-issued expense card, he was careful to note “it says ‘no personal purchases.'”

After receiving all receipts and explanations, city auditor Byan Mansky was satisfied Schreyer’s ward allowance expenses were in compliance with council rules and had been repaid by the councillor.

In a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon, Schreyer denied having been warned repeatedly to stop misusing the card, and questioned the extra details coming out at EPC.

“Why did (administration) provide information that the auditor wasn’t basing anything on, why was that a discussion?” Schreyer asked.

By his account, the clerk’s office informed him in July 2016 that a change would be coming, after which he “picked an arbitrary date,” Sept. 21, as a personal deadline to get his books in order.

He said he “stopped using the credit card for personal purchases” on that day, adding he was told the issue with his credit card use was “just a question of reimbursement.”