Winnipeg cyclist visits every 7-Eleven in town for free Slurpee

A Winnipeg man has completed an ambitious flavoured-slush pilgrimage by cycling all over the city for 564 free ounces of 7-Eleven's finest.

The icy odyssey began with a Twitter proclamation by @DruskiWPG, Josh Drury, at 11 a.m., and ended 47 free Slurpees later at the Osborne Village 7-Eleven late Tuesday evening.

“Celebrating #FreeSlurpeeDay by hitting every 7-Eleven in the world Slurpee capital, Winnipeg. First stop, store 15198 on Corydon.”

That initial tweet, which referenced his home town having had the highest highest average number of Slurpee cups sold per store in a region for the 18th year running, preceded 46 more just like it—each complete with a selfie and a Slurpee from a different 7-Eleven store.

As the chain convenience store celebrated 7-Eleven Day Canada by giving out free 12oz slurpees Canada-wide, Drury embodied his city's quirky claim to fame, hopped on his bike, and ventured to every single 7-Eleven store in Winnipeg.

Metro reached out to Drury for comment Tuesday night, but he was obviously pretty tired so deferred comment until morning.

Jim Imonde, who works at the Osborne 7-Eleven convenience store, confirmed he saw Drury, knows he got a slurpee, but he didn’t know he had been to 46 other 7-Eleven stores beforehand.

“Yeah, he came to my store, was wearing a 7-Eleven green cycling shirt,” Imonde said.