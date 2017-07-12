Potholes versus Chief Peguis: Winnipeg committee approves road repair funding

The mayor's inner circle has endorsed a plan to go all-in on road renewal, despite objections from two north Winnipeg city councillors.

At the executive policy committee Wednesday, Coun. Devi Sharma and Coun. Ross Eadie both strongly argued in favour of spending $182 million from the New Building Canada Fund on a major infrastructure project instead – like the Chief Peguis Trail extension or the widening of Kenaston Boulevard.

Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil confirmed the dissenting councillors were correct when noting the major projects were high on a priority list council approved in 2015, but said road renewal, “being the citizens priority,” according to quarterly polls, was the right spending area to target.

And, as Mayor Brian Bowman explained after the meeting, Ottawa wants the money to go towards shovel-ready projects with other levels of government signed on for cost-sharing.

“Council hasn’t provided funding for those projects to proceed—on the other hand, the regional roads council has already (funded),” he said.

Bowman also justified the road renewal plan by saying it’s a way to tap the fund “without any additional cost to the City of Winnipeg or the Province of Manitoba,” pointing to perhaps the biggest barrier in funding other projects, what he called a “new fiscal reality” under the Progressive Conservative government.

He denied a lack of confidence in the province stepping up to fund a new project played into city staff’s recommendation or EPC’s endorsement of the plan, and added the projects Sharma and Eadie preferred could still be funded.

After the meeting, Kildonan-St. Paul MP MaryAnn Mihychuk issued a statement “urging constituents and voters across Winnipeg to contact Mayor Bowman and their City Councillors to urge them to make the Chief Peguis Extension the city’s main infrastructure priority.”

“The Peguis extension can be a reality, but first City Council needs to make it a priority,” said Mihychuk in the statement. “With Peguis, we have an opportunity create safer, more environmentally sustainable transportation infrastructure that will strengthen our economy, not just be convenient for commuters.”