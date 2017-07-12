No bids on Neechi Commons food store, Winnipeg lender now seeking offers

The auction for the Neechi Commons' property came and went Wednesday – with no bids placed.

According to a prepared statement from the complex’s lender, Assiniboine Credit Union, the next step in repaying the $3.8 million in late mortgage payments “is to hire a commercial realtor, advertise the building more broadly and start to accept offers.”

Credit union Vice-President Jennifer Mullen-Berube said “it is too early to say how long that could take or what it might sell for.”

She also explained the credit union knows “the social impact Neechi can have.”

“We were there in the beginning to support the vision of Neechi Commons years before the building was even open; our staff and members shop there; we promote Neechi Commons on our website and in our social media, we’ve found experts in many fields to help volunteer there. We’ve done all of this because we understand the social impact Neechi Commons can deliver,” she said.

Mullen-Berube added she believes in the need for a food store in the North End of Winnipeg, and hopes Neechi continues to fill that void in some way in the future.

At the end of June, Neechi Commons’ senior management coordinator Amelia Laidlaw said the community institution would most likely survive in some way no matter what happens with the property’s ownership.

"At this point, the building and the land are going up for public auction," Laidlaw said, adding, "the business is not for sale as a part of that."

Community members have also been brainstorming ways to improve its financial situation in the future.