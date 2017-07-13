Bad date: Winnipeg police make 2nd arrest in attack on man lured to home online

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say they have arrested a second suspect in an attack on a 30-year-old man who was lured to a home for a date.

The man alleges he arranged a date through a popular online site last July and arrived at the home to find a man and a woman.

He told police that another man arrived, stabbed him in the lower body and robbed him of his car keys and other personal items.

The man alleges one of the three was able to take money out of his bank account before he was forced to drive his own vehicle to Winnipeg's outskirts, where he was left in a ditch.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in the days after the attack and faces nine charges, including robbery and forcible confinement.

Police say that on Wednesday they charged Joseph Bernard Richard, who is 20, with seven counts that include kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.