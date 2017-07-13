Jimmy Carter, 92, treated for dehydration while at Winnipeg charity work site
WINNIPEG — Former United States president Jimmy Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg.
A spokesman for the home-building charity told reporters at the work site that Carter, 92, received medical attention as a precaution, but is fine.
"He has been taken off-site for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and to keep building," Jonathan Reckford said Thursday.
Carter was in Edmonton earlier this week helping the charity with a project there.
He has long been active with the non-profit group, which builds affordable housing for low-income earners.
Carter served as U.S. president from 1977 to 1981.
He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015 and was treated with an immunotherapy drug.
He said months later medical scans no longer showed any cancer.
