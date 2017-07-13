Jimmy Carter, 92, treated for dehydration while at Winnipeg charity work site

WINNIPEG — Former United States president Jimmy Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the home-building charity told reporters at the work site that Carter, 92, received medical attention as a precaution, but is fine.

"He has been taken off-site for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and to keep building," Jonathan Reckford said Thursday.

Carter was in Edmonton earlier this week helping the charity with a project there.

He has long been active with the non-profit group, which builds affordable housing for low-income earners.

Carter served as U.S. president from 1977 to 1981.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015 and was treated with an immunotherapy drug.