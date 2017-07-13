Ex-U.S. president Jimmy Carter collapses from dehydration in Winnipeg: officials
The president was building homes for Habitat for Humanity.
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter is getting medical attention after collapsing at a Habitat for Humanity building site in Winnipeg.
The 92-year-old was volunteering on Thursday morning as part of Habitat for Humanity's project to build 150 homes in Canada for the country's sesquicentennial.
Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were working on a house. He had reportedly been outside in the sun for over an hour when he suffered dehydration.
An ambulance arrived on scene and the former president was escorted to a vehicle behind the house he was working on. He was given an IV and escorted off site.
More to come.
